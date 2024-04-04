Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 250 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.01. 239,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

