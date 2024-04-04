Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 881 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. 13,030,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,263,972. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

