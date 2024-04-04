Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,852. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.