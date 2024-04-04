Fei USD Market Capitalization Achieves $14.77 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $14.77 million and $118,736.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,529,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,270,375 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,529,042.50937895 with 15,270,375.12661666 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96734758 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $114,438.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

