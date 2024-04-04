Femasys Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Femasys in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth $269,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

