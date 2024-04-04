Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.27. 106,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.