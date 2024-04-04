Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.65

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 13495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.