Financial Survey: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONW) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares R1 RCM and Aclarion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $2.25 billion 2.36 $3.30 million N/A N/A Aclarion $75,404.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

R1 RCM has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.1% of R1 RCM shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of R1 RCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares R1 RCM and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM 0.15% 0.12% 0.07% Aclarion N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for R1 RCM and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 4 12 0 2.75 Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

R1 RCM presently has a consensus price target of $17.35, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. Given R1 RCM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Aclarion.

Summary

R1 RCM beats Aclarion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers. The company also offers modular solutions, including functional partnership, an outsourcing solutions for improvements across targeted revenue cycle areas for hospital and physician group customers; revenue recovery, to fast-track payer and patient cash collections; revenue optimization, a solution to uncover missed or underreported revenue; clinical integrity, used to improve documentation and coding accuracy to maximize earned revenue for the services provided; and regulatory navigation, a compliance-first solutions for government reimbursement accuracy, pharmacy savings, and compliance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.