First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $14.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

