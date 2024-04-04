First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) vs. MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Financial Analysis

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 17.82% 10.71% 1.06% MidWestOne Financial Group 7.78% 7.12% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $386.95 million 1.92 $68.93 million $3.17 9.80 MidWestOne Financial Group $268.04 million 1.32 $20.86 million $1.32 17.00

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.