Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) & Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Financial Contrast

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flowers Foods and Oxus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Flowers Foods currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Oxus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $5.09 billion 0.96 $123.42 million $0.58 39.89 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -23.36

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 2.42% 18.15% 7.41% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Oxus Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

