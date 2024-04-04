Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17,142.50.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

