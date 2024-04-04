Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Peter Jackson Sells 21,688 Shares

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.15), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,297,578.21).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

FLTR opened at £156 ($195.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,855.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of £120.20 ($150.89) and a 52 week high of £179.80 ($225.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is £145.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.41) to £186 ($233.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($244.79) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £179.33 ($225.12).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

