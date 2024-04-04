Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £213 ($267.39) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £195 ($244.79) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.41) to £186 ($233.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £198 ($248.56).

FLTR stock traded up GBX 101.96 ($1.28) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £157.02 ($197.11). 721,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is £145.28. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £120.20 ($150.89) and a fifty-two week high of £179.80 ($225.71). The stock has a market cap of £27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,881.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.15), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,297,578.21). 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

