Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 237,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,345. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Flywire has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,837.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

