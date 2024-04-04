Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,126,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,177,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

