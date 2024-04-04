Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $81.22

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.22, but opened at $77.71. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 263 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

