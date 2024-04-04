Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 10,055,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,636.8 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Fortescue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. Fortescue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

