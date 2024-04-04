Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 10,055,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,636.8 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Fortescue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. Fortescue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Fortescue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.