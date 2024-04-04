Fortive Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Fortive has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,525,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortive by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,227,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,211,000 after acquiring an additional 498,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.