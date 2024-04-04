Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Henry anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

FBIO opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.