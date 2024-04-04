Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 163,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 948,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.