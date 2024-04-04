Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Up 5.2%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 1,270,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,579,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Freshworks Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

