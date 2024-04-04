FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 2,700,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,940,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Further Reading

