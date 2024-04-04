FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 2,700,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,940,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
Further Reading
