FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.96. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,324 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,811,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

