FY2025 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst N. Davies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISV. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Stock Performance

Information Services stock opened at C$27.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.68.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services

In other Information Services news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84. 30.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

