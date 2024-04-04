FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Cut by Analyst

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PPSI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

