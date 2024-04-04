Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
