Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

