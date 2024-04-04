GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $9,412,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 865,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,421. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

