GAM Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,020. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

