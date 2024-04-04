GAM Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 905,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,958. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.