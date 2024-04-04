GAM Holding AG Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $479.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,633. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.16. The firm has a market cap of $383.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

