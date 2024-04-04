Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 2.4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 100,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,026,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

