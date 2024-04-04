Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,026 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Garrett Motion worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,128,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,566,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,467,284 shares in the company, valued at $280,972,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,102,887 shares of company stock valued at $100,849,682. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.31. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

