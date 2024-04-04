GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $806.61 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $806.61 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00012596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014571 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00022955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,364.88 or 0.99987177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00133242 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,476,793 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,081,599.52740471 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.21853486 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $24,196,150.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

