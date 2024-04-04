General Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 66,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average daily volume of 26,887 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

General Electric stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

