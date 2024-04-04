Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GENI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of GENI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,698. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 626,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,972 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 240,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

