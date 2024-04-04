Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 172,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,151. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

