GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 0.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $35.78. 1,990,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,164,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.26.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.