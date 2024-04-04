Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of GLBE opened at $34.68 on Monday. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

