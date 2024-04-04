Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFAS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

