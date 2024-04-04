Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

