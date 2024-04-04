Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GORO

Gold Resource Trading Up 25.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:GORO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.