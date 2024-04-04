Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $3,251.31 on Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $3,251.31 or 0.04787125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $164,174.03 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
