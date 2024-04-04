Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 12.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,862,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

