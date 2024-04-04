GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $40.29

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $41.56. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2,065,801 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.