Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.18% of Great Ajax worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.20.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.30%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

