GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $3.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

