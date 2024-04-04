GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $3.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.