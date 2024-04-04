Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,010.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,010 ($25.23) and last traded at GBX 2,807.96 ($35.25), with a volume of 93752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,834 ($35.58).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.31) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,075 ($38.60).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,764.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,588.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,460.43%.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

