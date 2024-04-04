Grin Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Grin has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $169,463.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,391.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.37 or 0.00985837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00150349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00193134 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00143488 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

