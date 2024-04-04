Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Grindr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grindr

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Grindr has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grindr by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.